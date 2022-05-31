Gov. Hogan Vetoes 18 Bills, Including Ballot Signature Measure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced vetoes of 18 bills, including a measure that would have allowed voters who forget to sign their mail-in ballot to do so after mailing to get it counted. The Republican governor also vetoed a bill that would have allowed union dues to be tax deductible, as well as a bill that would have stayed eviction proceedings against tenants who could show they are awaiting a determination about rental assistance. The Maryland General Assembly won’t have the chance to override these vetoes when they convene in January, because it is the last year of the term.