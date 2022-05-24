GOP’s 2020 Election Inquiry Contract Extended

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republicans in the PA Legislature are extending their inquiry into the state’s 2020 presidential election. The contract is to last another six months, through Nov. 18, under an extension signed last week. The extension has no dollar figure attached to it. Senate Republican officials say the contractor hasn’t billed for the contract’s full value while Republicans fight in court to get access to voting machines and certain information about voters and voting systems. Republicans have yet to report any findings.