GOP Sues Over Special Elections In PA House Majority Battle

HARRISBURG – The top-ranking Republican in the PA House wants a court to decide filling three vacant seats in February in special elections that will determine majority control of the chamber. Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler in a lawsuit filed late Friday asked Commonwealth Court to issue an injunction against special elections his Democrat counterpart scheduled this week. Cutler is naming the Department of State, acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman, and the Allegheny County Elections Board as defendants. Democrats say they won a one-seat House majority in last month’s election, but one of their members died before winning re-election and two have resigned after also being elected to higher offices leaving the House currently at 101 Republicans and 99 Democrats.