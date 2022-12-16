GOP Seeks May Vote On PA House Vacancies

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler is seeking to wait until the May primary before holding special elections in two vacant districts. The filing of election paperwork Thursday is the latest move in a power struggle over control of the House chamber. Democrats claim they won enough seats in November to reclaim the majority, but one of their successful candidates died of cancer in October and two others resigned after being elected to Congress and as lieutenant governor. That gives Republicans a 101-99 majority at present. Cutler said holding the special elections on the date of the 2023 primary election will save Allegheny County money by not requiring the duplication of resources and election expenses and will allow plenty of time for the county to prepare for mail-in and absentee ballots. Cutler has sued over House Democrat Leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton’s decision to file separate paperwork seeking to hold all three contests on Feb. 7.