GOP Lawmakers Sink UPenn Aid

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania rejected legislation to send more than $33.5 million to the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school over criticism that the Ivy League school has tolerated antisemitism. The bill’s defeat is perhaps the starkest example of how some lawmakers and the governor are trying to toughen the schools’ responses to acts of hate and discrimination, including antisemitism. The vote came after Penn’s president resigned amid pressure over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was questioned about whether calls on campus for the genocide of Jewish people would violate the Ivy League school’s conduct policy. PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says Penn must do more to make it clear it opposes antisemitism. In a statement, Penn said it was deeply disappointed in the vote and that it hoped the House will reconsider it when it returns to session next year.