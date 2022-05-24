GOP Intervenes In PA Senate Race Vote Counting Lawsuit

HARRISBURG (AP) – The national and state Republican Parties are taking the side of Dr. Mehmet Oz in PA’s neck-and-neck GOP primary contest for U.S. Senate and opposing a lawsuit by David McCormick. McCormick’s lawsuit before Commonwealth Court was filed late Monday, before today’s deadline for counties to report their unofficial results to the state. McCormick wants the court to require counties to count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel, Matt Raymer, says “changing the rules when ballots are already being counted harms the integrity of our elections.” Oz has led McCormick in a race close enough to trigger PA’s automatic recount law.
