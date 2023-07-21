GOP House Appropriation Chair Talks Budget/State Related Universities

HARRISBURG – The GOP Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee talked about the budget impasse and funding of state-related universities. York County Rep. Seth Grove said at their March 21 budget hearing, the state-related universities, Penn State, Pitt, Temple and Lincoln, stated they would not freeze tuition for in-state students even with a 7.1% increase proposed by Gov. Shapiro. In addition to asking for tuition freezes for in-state students, House Republicans have shared conditions for continuing state-related funding, including adherence to the Right-to-Know Law and a conversation on direct-to-student-funding for PA college students. Grove added that GOP lawmakers would love to work through these issues, but Democrats have left Harrisburg for the summer. Given the resignation of Democrat Rep. Sara Innamorato and scheduled special election for that seat on Sept. 19, Grove doesn’t expect Democrats to engage in a meaningful way before Sept. 26 when they return to session, or even at all. Grove said this failure sits at the feet of House Democrats and Gov. Shapiro. He urged House Democrats to return to session and work on a compromise budget.