GOP Contested Race For PA Courts

HARRISBURG – Two PA court seats – one on Commonwealth Court and other on the Superior Court – were contested among Republican voters. Republican Maria Battista, a Clarion County lawyer, got a win over Chester County Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft. The GOP Commonwealth Court contest had Matt Wolford of Erie County, a former state and federal prosecutor, winning over Joshua Prince of Berks County, a prominent gun rights lawyer. The 15-member Superior Court hears appeals of civil and criminal cases from county courts. The nine-seat Commonwealth Court hears challenges or appeals from county courts in cases involving laws or government actions. Judges are elected to 10-year terms.