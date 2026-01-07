GOP Congressional Candidate Proposes Health Plan

POCOPSON – A PA Republican congressional candidate is proposing the Young Americans Plan which would provide universal health care for every child, young adult, and expectant mother in America. Candidate Marty Young says his proposal is built on two simple and powerful commitments: First, every child and young adult gets full health care coverage from birth until they turn 23 – 100% covered. No premiums. No or low co-pays for doctor visits, vaccines, mental health services, and more. Young says we already give every child a free public education. It’s time we do the same for their health. Second, every expectant mom and her baby get universal healthcare from the moment of a positive pregnancy test through the baby’s first birthday. Prenatal care, delivery, NICU if needed, newborn check-ups, and a full year of postpartum care for mom – all 100% covered. Young said our kids and moms deserve the security of knowing health care is always there when they need it. Young is running against Democrat Congresswoman Chrissy Houlihan who represents all of Chester County and southeastern Berks County, including the city of Reading.