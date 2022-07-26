GOP Backing PA Gubernatorial Nominee

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republicans in PA are warming up to the GOP nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano. When Mastriano, a state senator representing Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, & York Counties, crushed a nine-person field to win primary in May, some in the party warned that his views might squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano’s campaign and attack his Democrat rival, Josh Shapiro. Many Republicans say they’re duty bound to get behind their party’s nominee.