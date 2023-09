Good Week To Have A Child Safety Seat Checked

HARRISBURG – Child Passenger Safety Week is now through September 23. Certified technicians will provide free car seat checks and provide information for caregivers, including correct seat installation, how to properly harness a child, having the car seat checked for suitability, and checking seats for possible recalls. PA State Police are hosting the free checks at various locations. Click on the banner below to find a location and time for free car seat checks across the state.