Good Unemployment Number For PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Labor Secretary Jennifer Berrier says the state “continues to rebound strongly” from the COVID-19 pandemic with unemployment dropping by two-tenths of a point in March. The latest figure of 4.9% released today is another indication the state’s jobs picture continues to strengthen. The decrease mirrored the national picture, as U.S. joblessness fell by the same fraction to 3.6%. Increases were seen widely across employment categories. The Commonwealth’s unemployment is now 2.2 percentage points below where it was one year ago.