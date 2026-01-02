Good Time To Test For Radon In Your Home

HARRISBURG – January is National Radon Action Month and the American Lung Association is raising awareness of the potential health risks of radon and the importance of home testing. Exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the number one cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. Radon is responsible for an estimated 21,000 deaths annually in the U.S. According to the Lung Association’s recently released “State of Lung Cancer” report, about 40% of homes tested for radon in PA had results that were at or above the action level recommended by the EPA. All PA residents are urged to test their home for radon and take immediate steps to mitigate the threat if elevated levels are found. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the soil that can accumulate indoors. It is colorless, odorless, and tasteless and can enter a home through cracks and openings in walls, basements, floors, and foundations. It does not matter if the building is new or old, well-insulated or drafty, or has a basement or not. Radon exposure has no immediate symptoms, irritating effects or warning signs. The only way to detect radon in your home is to test for it. To learn more about the potential health risks of radon, testing, and mitigation, visit at Lung.org/radon.