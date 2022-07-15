Good Time To Fill Out The FAFSA

HARRISBURG – PHEAA and other higher education leaders are urging certain PA students to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA by August 1 to qualify for a PA State Grant Award. The August 1 deadline applies to anyone planning to enroll in a community college, a designated PA Open Admission institution, a business, trade, or technical school, a hospital school of nursing, or a 2-year program that is not transferable to another institution. That encompasses about 104 schools throughout PA and tens of thousands of students with financial need who could financially benefit from PA State Grant award. The PA State Grant Program offers a $5,750 maximum award for 2022-23. Unlike student loans, grant awards do not need to be repaid, which is more important than ever as families across the Commonwealth struggle with today’s difficult economy.