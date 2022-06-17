Good Samaritans To The Rescue In York County

YORK COUNTY – Some Good Samaritans helped York County police with an arrest. On June 15, Northern York County Regional Police investigated a retail theft at the PA Wine and Spirits Store at 351 Locks Road. in Manchester Township. The first officer on scene saw the suspect outside of the store and entering the passenger door of a tan Honda Accord. The officer stopped the vehicle and approached the suspect. The officer had the suspect exit the vehicle and attempted to handcuff him. The suspect resisted and attempted to flee on foot. A second officer arrived and they were able to get the suspect to the ground. Four Good Samaritans assisted the officers in controlling the suspect, Marlo Harvard, Jr, so he could be handcuffed. Harvard faces numerous charges. Northern York County Regional Police extended a thank you to the citizens who assisted the officers. The driver of the vehicle was not a suspect in any crimes and was released.