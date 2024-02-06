Good Results For PSP Trooper Selection Cycle

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police reported that its most recent cadet selection cycle yielded 1,830 applicants eligible for the state trooper exam, another substantial increase in applications nearly six months after Gov. Shapiro waived the college credit requirement for applicants. Many of those eligible applicants, 41%, previously could not pursue careers as state troopers due to the college credit requirement. During the three-month cycle from November 1 to January 31, PSP received eligible applications from 752 individuals who listed a high school diploma or equivalent as their highest level of education, while 581 applicants had some college but no degree. Of the remaining applicants, 170 attained an associate degree, 288 earned a bachelor’s degree, and 39 completed a master’s degree. Applicants have until February 7, to take the state trooper exam, the next stage of the hiring process. The next cadet application cycle is scheduled to open February 12.