Good News In Aftermath Of Lancaster County Explosion

BIRD IN HAND – Some good news for a Lancaster County business. Following a December 18th propane explosion and fire at the Bird in Hand Family Inn, their adjacent restaurant has now reopened to the public. The restaurant has completed and passed safety inspections of the building’s structure, gas lines and tanks, electrical, and other systems. The company also announced that their Bird in Hand Stage was untouched by the fire and is now operating on its regular schedule this week, before closing for the season. The company lost its 34-year-employee and night auditor, Michelle Miller, in the tragic incident.