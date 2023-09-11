Good Financial Outlook For PA

HARRISBURG – PA Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties responded to the news from Moody’s Invester Services affirming PA’s current Bond Rating and revising the state’s financial outlook from “Stable” to “Positive.” The lawmaker said, “For years, Senate Republicans have resisted calls for billions in new spending and taxes and fought for more responsible and sustainable approaches to budgeting. We made it a top priority over the past three years to build up our Rainy Day Fund and avoid recklessly draining fund balances and budgetary reserves. We also avoided dangerous pitfalls like spending one-time emergency funds on recurring expenses. It is encouraging to know that all these responsible decisions are making a real difference. We have done everything in our power to protect taxpayer dollars and put our Commonwealth on better financial footing, and this announcement shows that we are on the right track. This news confirms that PA is stronger today because of the tough choices we have made over the past several years. It also serves as a valuable reminder that we shouldn’t deviate from that path in the years ahead.”