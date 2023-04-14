“God Loves You Tour” Coming To Maryland

BALTIMORE – Franklin Graham’s God Loves You Tidewater Tour is coming to two Maryland locations in our region to give the lost an opportunity to know Jesus and encourage believers in their faith. The free event will feature a message of hope from Franklin Graham and music by Newsboys and Marcos Witt. The tour is coming Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m. at the Maryland State Fairgrounds at 2200 York Road in Timonium. The tour will then go to Fair Hill Fairgrounds at 4640 Telegraph Road in Elkton on Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets to attend. Since 2017, Franklin Graham has held evangelistic outreach tours in 63 cities across 24 states. Most importantly, these tours have helped over 27,000 people decide to follow Jesus Christ. For more information, go to GodLovesYouTour.com.