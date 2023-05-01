God Loves You Tour Coming To Elkton

ELKTON, MD – Franklin Graham’s God Loves You Tidewater Tour is in Maryland to give the lost an opportunity to know Jesus and encourage believers in their faith. The free event features a message of hope from Franklin Graham and music by Newsboys and Marcos Witt. The tour will be held at Fair Hill Fairgrounds at 4640 Telegraph Road in Elkton this evening at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets to attend. Since 2017, Franklin Graham has held evangelistic outreach tours in 63 cities across 24 states. Most importantly, the tours have helped over 27,000 people decide to follow Jesus Christ. For more information, go to GodLovesYouTour.com.