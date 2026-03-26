GLP-1 Safety Legislation To Be Proposed

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County Rep. Justin Fleming is offering a proposal to make sure GLP-1 drugs are safe. The FDA declared a shortage and placed GLP-1 medications on the Drug Shortage List, subsequently permitted the production of compounded versions to meet demand. The development resulted in the explosion of a gray market that exposes patients to additional harmful risks. Compounded GLP-1 products are not FDA-approved and do not undergo evaluation for safety or effectiveness. His legislation would protect patients from the use of subpar ingredients used in GLP-1 medications sold in PA; allows the state to identify and penalize entities selling unregulated GLP-1 products; establishes stronger quality assurance measures so when compounders make a GLP-1 drug from scratch, harmful impurities can be tested and removed from it; and updates oversight, enforcement, and record keeping requirements to support oversight and compliance.