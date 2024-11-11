Global War On Terrorism Specialty License Plate Soon Available

HARRISBURG – Beginning tomorrow, PA veterans who earned the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal will have the opportunity to apply for a specialty license plate honoring their service and dedication to our nation. Established by President George W. Bush on March 12, 2003, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal recognizes Armed Forces members who were deployed in direct service to the War on Terror following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The new license plate provides these veterans with a way to display their dedication to the nation. Eligible veterans can begin the application process for the specialty license plate by visiting their local PennDOT office or accessing the necessary forms by clicking on the banner below.