Give Local York Underway Today

YORK – Give Local York is taking place today until midnight. The event has raised over $20 million for local nonprofits from tens of thousands of donors from all over the region. The goal for Give Local York continues to be building a county-wide celebration of giving. Give Local York unites all sectors of York County to celebrate and rally around causes they care about. Some of the Christian non-profits that are participating and receiving donations include Christian School of York, Human Life Services, Jessica & Friends Community, and LifePath Christian Ministries. You can learn more and contribute as part of Give Local York by clicking on the banner below.