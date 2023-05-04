Give Local York To Help Non-Profits

YORK – In 2022, Give Local York made history by raising $4.17 million for 292 non-profits in the community. Give Local York is a 24-hour online giving spree beginning at 9 p.m. tonight that benefits hundreds of non-profits. Some of the non-profits that are participating include Jessica & Friends Community, Human Life Services, Central PA Food Bank, and Christian School of York. Also, LifePath Christian Ministries, New Hope Ministries, TenFold, and The Salvation Army of York. Go to GiveLocalYork.org to make a pledge and for more information.