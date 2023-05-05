Give Local York Helps Non-Profits

YORK – In 2022, Give Local York made history by raising $4.17 million for 292 non-profits in the community. Give Local York is a 24-hour online giving spree that started Thursday, May 4 at 9 p.m. that benefits hundreds of non-profits. Some that are participating include Jessica & Friends Community, Human Life Services, Central PA Food Bank, and Christian School of York.Other participants are LifePath Christian Ministries, New Hope Ministries, TenFold, and The Salvation Army of York. Go to GiveLocalYork.org to make a pledge or for more information.