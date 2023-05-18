Girls Wrestling Now A PA Sanctioned Sport

HARRISBURG – The PA Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors have voted to make girls’ wrestling an officially sanctioned sport in the Commonwealth. Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties, who supported the effort, said, “Male and female wrestlers have always deserved the same chance to compete for state championships, earn college scholarships, and grow participation in their sport. The PIAA deserves credit for following through on their promise to officially sanction girls’ wrestling in PA and open new doors for these young athletes.” Martin added that he was proud of all those who have fought for years to make sure girls will have these new opportunities for years to come. Martin added, Girls’ wrestling has grown immensely in popularity throughout the country, and I am grateful and excited these girls will now be on equal footing with so many of their counterparts throughout the country.”