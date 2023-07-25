Ghost Employee Suspect Sought

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are searching for a former general manager of the Wendy’s on Harrisburg Pike for theft by deception after she created a ghost employee and pocketed the income. 35-year-old Linda Johnson of Monroe, LA created an employee named William Bright. Johnson would clock in and out without the ghost employee ever working. A forensic audit showed that a total loss as a result of the incident was over $15,846. Authorities talked to multiple employees and they could not recall ever working with William Bright. Police spoke with Johnson on a video phone call where she did admit to adding William Bright as an employee on paper and creating shifts for him that he did not work. She had the paychecks for Bright direct deposited into her Cashapp account in order to help care for her children. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Johnson remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone knowing of her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.