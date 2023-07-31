Gettysburg Helicopter Pilot Dies In Ohio Crash

SPRINGFIELD, OH (AP) – A helicopter piloted by a Gettysburg man hit power lines and crashed near an interstate in Ohio over the weekend. The Ohio state highway patrol said the Bell 206L-4 aircraft was flying near I-70 in Springfield Township in Clark County when it hit the lines and crashed into a cornfield shortly after noon on Saturday. The pilot, 36-year-old Isaac Santos was killed. The aircraft was owned by a firm doing aerial applications such as herbicides and insecticides. Power lines fell onto the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70, resulting in minor crashes of seven vehicles. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.