Getting Voter Registration Forms To Discharged Prisoners

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced requiring individuals to complete a voter registration application or a form declining voter registration prior to their release or discharge from a correctional facility. The measure will ensure that formerly incarcerated individuals are given a chance to re-involve themselves in civic responsibility, to the benefit of the entire community. Bill sponsor, Montgomery County Rep. Joe Webster said many do not realize that their voting rights that may have been limited while incarcerated are fully restored upon release. Giving formerly incarcerated persons the opportunity to be civically engaged can help their transition back into their communities. He says research shows that formerly incarcerated individuals who are encouraged to register and vote show stronger trust in government and the criminal justice system, perceive government as being fairer and more representative, and report an increased willingness to cooperate with law enforcement.