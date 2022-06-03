Getting Tough With Price Fixing In PA

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano has introduced legislation designed to enhance the ability of the state attorney general to prosecute individuals and businesses that collude to artificially raise the prices of PA goods. The lawmaker highlighted that price fixing cases are currently far too difficult to prosecute, citing the dire need to pass the bill and provide the attorney general with the necessary tools to enforce price-fixing laws. The new bill would also shield whistleblowers and encourage individuals with internal knowledge of price-fixing violations to come forward. Pisciottano is currently gathering co-sponsors for the bill and it will soon be referred to a state House committee.