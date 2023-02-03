Getting The Church Involved In Abortion Ministry Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight concludes our series of pro life programs with Brad Mattes, President of Life Issues Institute, hosting “No Woman Stands Alone.” In post-Roe America, the Church has the opportunity to demonstrate their concern for baby, mother, and father. You’ll hear from those actively engaged in ministry and share insight on ways to support moms, dads, and their babies. You’ll hear from Dr. Alveda King, the founder of Speak For Life and the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She is joined by others actively involved in ministry on ways for churches to come along side women, men, and their babies to offer care, love, and hope to establish a strong family unit. Hear more on “No Woman Stands Alone” on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can also listen to the program online at wdac.com under “podcasts.”