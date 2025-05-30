Getting Scooped Across The Commonwealth

CARLISLE – Some state and local officials had a sweet start to their summer at Cumberland County’s Destiny Dairy Bar, one of 51 PA Preferred® creameries featured this year on Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. The Ice Cream Trail has connected farm families and ice cream lovers every summer since 2018. A partnership of the PA Department of Agriculture’s PA Preferred® program, DCED’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence, the 2025 trail will take visitors all across PA to more dairy destinations than ever. Travelers on the Ice Cream Trail learn about participating creameries and can sign up free at visitpa.com/scooped. Ice cream lovers can accumulate points by visiting trail stops and making purchases. Points earned from May 30 to September 7 will provide opportunity to win prizes.