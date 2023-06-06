Getting Ready For Women Veterans Day In PA

HARRISBURG – Sen. Tracy Pennycuick of Berks and Montgomery Counties joined with other women state officials at the state Capitol in Harrisburg to pay tribute to women veterans. The event paid tribute to to the heroic women of the Commonwealth who, after their time in the military, continued their commitment to serve in our state legislature and administration. Profiles of the women will be on display in the East Wing of the Capitol from now through Monday, June 12, when Women Veterans Day is celebrated. This is the first time that PA will mark this important day since legislation sponsored by Sen. Pennycuick – Act 129 of 2022 – was signed into law.