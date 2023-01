Agriculture Secretary Prepares For 2023 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding took members of the media on a tour of the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg to showcase new features and returning favorites focused on progress at the 2023 PA Farm Show. On the tour, Redding visited some must-see exhibits and encouraged Pennsylvanians to stop by them while at the show which runs January 7-14. To learn about the 2023 Farm Show, the schedule, and more, visit the website: farmshow.pa.gov.