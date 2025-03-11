Getting Naloxone In PA High Schools

HARRISBURG – High schools in PA would be better prepared to respond to overdoses under legislation introduced by Northampton County Rep. Robert Freeman. The lawmaker said the opioid crisis knows no age. Ensuring our high schools are properly equipped with the tools necessary to respond to overdoses will not only encourage a larger conversation on addiction, but most importantly, save lives. Under House Bill 803, the PA Departments of Education and Health would develop policies and procedures requiring high schools to provide and maintain naloxone, also known as Narcan, in each high school. Naloxone reverses an opioid overdose. School nurses, teachers, or other staff trained and considered qualified by the department could administer naloxone to a student or staff member experiencing the symptoms of an opioid overdose. The bill is expected to be referred to the House Education Committee for consideration.