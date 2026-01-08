Getting More Stuff Done A Second Term

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro made it official in a social media video this morning that he will run for a second term of office. In the video, he talks about what he’s done for PA in his first term, from repairing the I-95 bridge in Philadelphia, more money for schools, adding more State Police, more investment in business, defending abortion, and more. Shapiro hasn’t disclosed any future plans and insists he’s focused on state issues. But his reelection effort will be watched as another test of whether he’s White House material in 2028. Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will challenge Shapiro for the office this fall.