Getting AED’s At PA School Events

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced in the PA Senate which requires schools in PA to have an automatic external defibrillator or AED present at all athletic and practice events and a detailed emergency plan to be utilized if a sudden cardiac arrest occurs. An AED is a portable medical device that delivers a shock to the heart to restore normal heart rhythm and is used to treat victims of sudden cardiac arrest. In young athletes, sudden cardiac arrest is often due to an underlying, undiagnosed cardiac condition and can often not be predicted. Bill sponsor, Lackawanna County Sen. Rosemary Brown said PA native and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse has brought increased awareness to cardiac health concerns of young athletes. The legislation will prepare schools to prevent tragic deaths, not only of athletes, but of visitors and employees who may be at an event.