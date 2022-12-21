Get Ready For “Christine’s Law”

HARRISBURG – With the possibility of snow this winter, motorists are being reminded of a new state law that is in effect requiring drivers to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy snow or ice storms. Act 90 of 2022 is also called Christine’s Law, in recognition of Christine Lambert, who was killed Christmas Day 2005 when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing truck and crashed through the front window of her vehicle. The law gives police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard and issuing a $50 fine regardless of whether any snow or ice dislodges from the vehicle. If snow or ice does dislodge from a moving vehicle and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian resulting in serious bodily injury or death, drivers could be fined $200-$1,500. Christine’s Law went into effect in September.