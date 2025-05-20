Get Out & Vote Today In PA Primary Election

HARRISBURG – Today is PA’s Primary Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will have the opportunity to choose their party’s candidates for vacancies on the Commonwealth and Superior Courts, along with school board members they want to advance to the Nov. 4 general election. The primary is open to registered Democrats and Republicans. Voters who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot, your county election office must receive it by today at 8 p.m. Any voter who requested to vote using a mail-in or absentee ballot, but would prefer to vote in person may do so. Bring the ballot and the envelope to surrender at the polls. If you don’t have those materials, you may vote using a provisional ballot. PA voters can call 1-877-VOTES-PA if you experience any issues.