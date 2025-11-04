Get Out To Vote In Today’s Election

HARRISBURG – It is Election Day in PA. Polls will be open until 8 p.m. Voters will be selecting from candidates for various municipal offices, school board races, and judicial posts. You can check your polling place by clicking on the banner below. If you’re voting by a mail-in or absentee ballot, your county election office must receive your ballot by 8 p.m. tonight. If you wish to check a voter’s guide before casting your ballot, you can check out the PA Family Council’s online voter guide at pafamilyvoter.com.