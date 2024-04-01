Get Information To State Police Via “PSP Tips”

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police has unveiled “PSP Tips,” a new way for the public to share information related to active investigations, cold-cases, the apprehension of wanted persons, or locating missing persons. PSP Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Lt. Col. George Bivens said public assistance is often vital to solving crimes or locating missing or wanted individuals. It’s available on Facebook:.facebook.com/PSPTips and on Twitter: twitter.com/PSP_TIPS. He added that the social media platforms, the toll-free number, and the online tip form are all easy ways to send PSP information that may solve a case or get a dangerous individual off the streets. “PSP Tips” includes information on nearly 100 cold case homicides, missing persons, and other unsolved crimes. New cases will be added frequently. “PSP Tips” can be found on Facebook and Twitter. Persons can also use the toll-free number:1-800-4PA-TIPS. All information submitted can be provided anonymously, if desired.