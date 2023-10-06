Gearing Up For The Solanco CROP Walk

QUARRYVILLE – Many from the Solanco area are preparing for the upcoming Solanco CROP Walk which benefits Church World Service and the Solanco Food Bank. Mary Etta Reinhart with the area CROP Walk says the Solanco area has been participating in the annual CROP Walk for 44 years.and last year had 78 walkers, who raised over $22,000. The Solanco CROP Walk takes place rain or shine on Saturday, October 14 at Muddy Run Park. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. The walking trail is five miles long., but you don’t need to walk the entire five miles to participate. Persons can get more information about the Solanco CROP Walk by clicking on the banner below.

