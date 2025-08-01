Gearing Up For National Night Out

LANCASTER – Many area police departments are preparing for National Night Out next Tuesday, August 5. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Millions of neighbors take part locally and across all 50 states. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, cookouts and various other events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more. Over 220 PA towns are participating. Check with your local law enforcement agency for participation and details.