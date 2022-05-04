Gearing Up For National Day Of Prayer

LANCASTER – The first Thursday in May is the National Day of Prayer. On May 5, people will gather for a time of prayer for the nation, their local communities, their leaders, their families, and the world. The 2022 theme is “Exalt The Lord Who Has Established Us.” based on Colossians 2:6-7. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the designation of the first Thursday in May as the annual observance for the National Day of Prayer. Numerous events are planned around our region. You can go to nationaldayofprayer.org to find a listing of area events. For events in Lancaster County, go to lancasterndp.com. WDAC will be airing the Lancaster County National Day of Prayer Event live from Lancaster Bible College beginning at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.