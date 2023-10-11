Gearing Up For A PA Pro Life March

HARRISBURG – Preparations are underway for the upcoming third PA March For Life being held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday, October 16. Those attending will gather to peacefully advocate for pro life protections for women and unborn children. The PA March For Life will start with a prayer and praise pre-rally at 10 a.m. followed by a rally at 11 a.m. and the March at 12 noon. Bob Neff Tours has a bus from Lancaster going to the March. A link to information regarding other buses going to the March along with other details about the 2023 PA March For Life can be found by clicking on the banner below.