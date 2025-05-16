Gaydos Champions Health Care Reform To Support Small Business Growth

HARRISBURG – As part of a continued effort to strengthen Pennsylvania’s economic climate and support small businesses, which are the driving force of the state’s local economies, Rep. Valerie Gaydos has reintroduced legislation that would allow small businesses to join together to offer affordable health care benefits to employees. House Bill 1444 is being put forward as the House Republican Policy Committee wraps up a series of hearings focused on “Cutting Costs, Creating Commerce,” including a recent event in Gettysburg addressing tax reform and pro-growth solutions. The legislation has been referred to the House Insurance Committee for consideration.