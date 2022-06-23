Gas Tax Holiday Sought By PA Senate Democrats

HARRISBURG – PA Senate Democrats are calling for a suspension to the state gas tax after President Biden made a call for federal and state lawmakers to pause gas taxes. PA Senate Democrat Leader, Allegheny County Sen. Jay Costa said we are calling on state Republicans to join us in supporting a suspension to the state gas tax. He added we know there is concern about a loss of revenue while the pause is in place, but PA has billions in surplus funds that can be used to maintain roads and bridges during the gas tax holiday. Democrat state Senators Lisa Boscola and Marty Flynn recently introduced bills that would temporarily pause the gas tax in PA. A statewide gas tax holiday could amount to an average of thirty cents a gallon in savings to consumers.