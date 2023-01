Gas Leak Impacts Lancaster County Church

WILLOW STREET – A gas leak interrupted Sunday morning services at Grace Community Church at 212 Peach Bottom Road in Willow Street, Lancaster County. The leak occurred in a rooftop HVAC unit. Local fire companies responded along with UGI and the church’s HVAC company to quickly identify and address the issue. The building was given the green light for use for their 11 a.m. service.