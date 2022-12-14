Gas Leak Explosion In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A gas leak caused an explosion at a home yesterday morning in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, in the 3200 block of Crest Road. Authorities say a contractor hit a gas line. No one was home at the home that was impacted. Only two non-life threatening injuries were reported. Susquehanna Township Police commends the Progress and Rescue Fire Department, all assisting Fire Companies, the Susquehanna Township EMS Units, and all assisting EMS Units for their assistance. The Township Police, Fire, and Codes Department will be continuing to work with the residents on Crest Road through the week. They ask anyone having any questions or in need of assistance to contact the Police Department at 717-652-8265.