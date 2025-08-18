Garrity Going For Governor

HARRISBURG – PA’s two-term elected state Treasurer Stacy Garrity will seek the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro’s reelection bid in 2026. In her launch video, Garrity pledged to restore integrity, fiscal discipline, and opportunity to the Commonwealth. Garrity is a retired U.S. Army Colonel who was deployed three times to the Middle East in defense of our nation in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom. She earned the Legion of Merit and two Bronze Stars during a distinguished military career that spanned over 30 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. Since taking office in 2021, Garrity has given back over $1 billion to Pennsylvanians and has made ethics and transparency a hallmark of her tenure. Her leadership has also helped thousands of Pennsylvanians with disabilities save nearly $200 million. To learn more about Garrity’s gubernatorial campaign, visit GarrityforPA.com and follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and X for the latest updates.